Markets

Fund manager fears global credit crunch will prolong recession

Nordic fund manager Reima Rytsola is concerned credit may stop flowing if governments don’t add enough stimulus

15 March 2020 - 16:37 Kati Pohjanpalo
Picture: 123RF/BLUE BAY
Picture: 123RF/BLUE BAY

Helsinki — One of the biggest Nordic fund managers is worried credit might stop flowing across the globe if governments don’t step up their game.

Reima Rytsola, chief investment officer at Varma Mutual Pension Insurance in Helsinki, says he can see signs that financial conditions have tightened despite efforts by central bankers to provide emergency liquidity.

If the world sinks into a credit crunch, it “would draw out the recession significantly”, Rytsola said in an interview on Saturday. He’s now waiting for indications, especially in the eurozone, that governments are ready to add substantial fiscal stimulus given that the European Central Bank (ECB) “is out of ammunition”.

Germany, the biggest economy in the euro area, said on Friday it may drop its long-standing balanced budget policy to help pay for measures to stem the fallout of the coronavirus. The US has passed a bipartisan economic relief plan.

Rytsola said that the US package “creates faith that they’re able to operate also on the fiscal side”, but he fears that the measures announced so far “are not yet enough, until we find out the magnitude and duration of the coming shutdown”.

In Europe, Rytsola said the main concern is the lack of fiscal co-ordination across the region, which he worries will hamper efforts to deliver effective measures despite action by individual governments. And while the latest signals from Germany are encouraging, it’s not yet obvious they’ll be adequate, he said.

Europe has become the new epicentre of the pandemic, with governments imposing travel bans and closing borders as millions stay home to avoid contagion.

For investors, buying hedges against so-called tail risks might look like the “obvious answer”, Rytsola said. But anyone adopting that strategy would already have lost money, he said. “If you had hedged against such a market reaction through this historical bull run, you wouldn’t still be in the money with that strategy,” Rytsola said.

Bloomberg

MARKET WRAP: JSE has worst week since 1998 as pandemic plagues investors

The rand has weakened 4.15% against the dollar for the week
Markets
2 days ago

‘I thought the Saudis had gone mad’ — a week into the oil market collapse

Interviews with dozens of Opec officials, government advisers, traders and energy executives build a picture of a sector that was perched ...
Markets
1 day ago

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Nedlac meeting to discuss how to handle Covid-19

Mitigation measures and potential consequences to come under the spotlight
Politics
4 hours ago

WATCH: How coronavirus has affected investment

Nedbank CIB’s Avinash Kalkapersad talks to Business Day TV about how markets are coping with the outbreak of the virus
Markets
3 days ago

Market rout: Too late to panic?

This week, SA investors woke up to a coronavirus-inspired bloodbath on financial markets, as panic selling prompted a global flight to safe-haven ...
Features
3 days ago

Most read

1.
Rand firms as global markets recover a little
Markets
2.
Gold heads for biggest weekly drop in seven years
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE has worst week since 1998 as ...
Markets
4.
Oil set for worst week in almost 30 years
Markets
5.
Traders brace for more volatility as virus and ...
Markets

Related Articles

SA’s Covid-19 cases rise to 51

National / Health

Coronavirus could see 50-million jobs lost in tourism industry

World

Donald Trump declares national emergency over coronavirus

World / Americas

ANTHONY BUTLER: What HIV has taught SA about managing pandemics

Opinion / Columnists

Brazil real plummets as stocks close down nearly 15%

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.