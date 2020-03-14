Donald Trump declares national emergency over coronavirus

Washington — US President Donald Trump on Friday declared a national emergency over the fast-spreading coronavirus to free up $50bn in federal aid and said he would “most likely” be tested for the virus himself soon after facing possible exposure.

Trump made the announcement at a Rose Garden news conference as he battled to show Americans he is aggressively addressing the health crisis after facing criticism that he was slow to react and played down the threat until the number of cases rose.

Trump cautioned that Americans will have to make sacrifices and change their daily practices, a stark difference from two weeks ago when he said people should use common sense but otherwise not change their routines.

“It could get worse. The next eight weeks will be critical,” he said.

The president appeared on stage with members of his coronavirus task force and business executives after meeting them inside the White House over how to accelerate testing of Americans for the virus to better track the contagion’s spread.

Shaking hands freely with the gathered business executives, the 73-year-old Trump later acknowledged he expected to be tested for the virus. He had come into contact with a Brazilian official last Saturday who later tested positive for coronavirus.

“Most likely, yeah, most likely. Not for that reason but because I think I will do it anyway,” Trump said. “Fairly soon. We’re working out a schedule.”

“We have no symptoms whatsoever,” he said to a question about whether he should get a test.

Trump said Walmart CEO Doug McMillon had agreed to set up drive-through testing at store parking lots across the country and that Alphabet’s Google will create a website to help determine whether individuals need a coronavirus test.

Trump shrugged off a question about whether he was responsible for what many experts have said was slow progress towards expansion of tests to track the virus.

“I don’t take responsibility at all,” he said, blaming rules and regulations he inherited for the inability to mass produce the testing kits.

Trump, who on Wednesday ordered citizens from 26 European nations not to enter the US for 30 days as of midnight Friday, said his administration “may be adding” travel restrictions on the United Kingdom and a couple of other countries.

As for whether Americans should take commercial flights, Trump was blunt: “If you stay home, it’s not bad. It’s not bad.”

The virus that emerged in central China in December has now spread to over 130 countries and territories and infected more than 138,000 people worldwide, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO). It has so far led to 47 US deaths after six more were reported on Friday in hard-hit Washington state and one in Colorado.