WATCH: How operating expenses are biting into the JSE’s earnings

JSE CEO Leila Fourie talks to Business Day TV about the company’s financial results
25 February 2020 - 10:51
The JSE’s has reported that full-year headline earnings per share (HEPS) fell 23%.
This as the group has to contend with increased operating expenses while cash from operations pulled back during the period.
Business Day TV spoke to JSE CEO Leila Fourie for her analysis of the numbers and what lies ahead for the company.
Or listen to the full audio: