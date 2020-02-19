Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE gains as spread of coronavirus slows The all share and top 40 were both up on the day, with the platinum and gold indices leaping more than 7% BL PREMIUM

The JSE closed firmer on Wednesday, in line with most global markets, following a slight decline in the number of new cases of the coronavirus.

As fears about the spread of the virus and its effect on the world economy linger, investors appear to be shaking off worries as the number of new cases seems to be decreasing.