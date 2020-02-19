MARKET WRAP: JSE gains as spread of coronavirus slows
The all share and top 40 were both up on the day, with the platinum and gold indices leaping more than 7%
19 February 2020 - 18:19
The JSE closed firmer on Wednesday, in line with most global markets, following a slight decline in the number of new cases of the coronavirus.
As fears about the spread of the virus and its effect on the world economy linger, investors appear to be shaking off worries as the number of new cases seems to be decreasing.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now