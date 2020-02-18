Markets Rand extends drop after Moody’s growth forecast change; worst emerging-market currency of 2020 Rand reaches weakest level since February 10 after Moody’s Investors Service slashed SA’s growth forecasts, heightening ratings cut fears BL PREMIUM

The rand extended losses above R15/$, making it the worst-performing emerging-market currency of 2020 so far, after Moody’s Investors Service’s downward revision of SA’s growth prospects fueled concern that a downgrade is in store.

Moody’s revision puts the ratings agency, the only one that still has SA in investment grade, in line with recent forecast changes by the World Bank and private sector lenders who sees the economy expanding less than 1% due to Eskom’s power cuts and lacklustre spending.