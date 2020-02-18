Gold strengthens to a two-week-high

Bengaluru — Gold rose to a two-week high on Tuesday, spurred by demand for safe havens after iPhone maker Apple’s revenue warning underscored the financial fallout of the coronavirus epidemic in China.

Spot gold was up 0.4% at $1,586.32 an ounce as of 2.45am GMT. Earlier in the session, prices touched their highest since February 3 at $1,586.90.

US gold futures inched up by 0.2% to $1,589.30.

“Asian-Pacific markets have opened broadly lower. Investors right now are very concerned about the economic impact of the coronavirus, also on business sentiment and consumer demand,” CMC Markets analyst Margaret Yang Yan said.

“Apple had issued a lower earnings guidance for the March quarter of this year because of the disruption in China due to the virus and weaker demand from the Chinese market. So, the market sentiment is risk-off.”