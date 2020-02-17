Markets

Gold prices ease as Chinese stimulus package reassures global markets

Investors move to riskier assets as China’s central bank intervenes to limit the economic threat of the coronavirus

17 February 2020 - 15:05 Sumita Layek
Gold bars and others precious metals are pictured at the Agosi factory in Pforzheim, southwestern Germany. Picture: AFP/PATRICK HERTZOG
Gold bars and others precious metals are pictured at the Agosi factory in Pforzheim, southwestern Germany. Picture: AFP/PATRICK HERTZOG

Bengaluru — Gold prices on Monday eased from a near two-week high, as a monetary policy intervention by China’s central bank to limit the economic impact from the coronavirus outbreak reassured investors and boosted demand for higher-risk assets.

Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,580.27 an ounce, as of 10.51am GMT. US gold futures shed 0.2% at $1,583.30.

“While the optimism in stock markets is rather evident that this outbreak may be transitory and that a pivot point is near, however the gold investors are yet not willing to join whole heartedly in the equities game,” said FXTM market analyst Han Tan.

Gold earlier in the session was hovering near Friday’s near two-week high of $1,584.65, but pared gains as global shares rose after China cut the interest rate on its medium-term loans in an attempt to counteract the economic hit from the epidemic.

This comes after the country’s central bank in early February announced an injection of 1.2-trillion yuan ($174bn) worth of liquidity into the markets.

The dollar hovered close to a four-month peak scaled in the previous session, making gold relatively expensive for holders of other currencies.

“Given that gold prices remain elevated above $1,500s and that Asian currencies remain weaker to the US dollar ... it shows that there is still a fair amount of concern among investors about the potential fallout for the global economy from this outbreak,” Tan said.

The virus outbreak has claimed 1,770 lives so far and has threatened economic growth in the world’s second-largest economy.

Major Asian financial hubs too are grappling with the impact from the virus as the public health crisis pushed Singapore to downgrade its 2020 economic growth forecast and has heightened the risk of recession in Japan.

“The main trend remains positive but for further rallies we would need some fresh impetus, as stock markets are still in a risk on scenario,” ActivTrades chief analyst Carlo Alberto De Casa said in a note.

“The first resistance is now placed at $1,585, followed by $1,592 and by the psychological threshold of $1,600.”

Elsewhere, palladium rose 1.9% to $2,477.26 an ounce, silver was up 0.2% at $17.76, while platinum gained 0.6% to $969.11.

Trading is expected to be subdued as financial markets in the US will be shut for a public holiday.

Reuters

Oil price hold steady as supply cut expectations offset demand fears

Concerns about the economic fallout of the coronavirus are also being tempered by hopes that Chinese stimulus measures could lead to a recovery in ...
Markets
3 hours ago

Global stocks rise as Chinese support measures cheer investors

China’s rate cuts and its announcement of tax and fee reductions have taken the edge off coronavirus fears
Markets
4 hours ago

Rand enters second day of gains as global mood improves

Rand Merchant Bank analyst Siobhan Redford warns there is ‘ever-present risk’ of local currency breaching R15 if load-shedding intensifies
Markets
6 hours ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Related Articles

JSE follows firmer Asian markets with focus on Chinese stimulus

Markets

Asian shares near three-week highs on Chinese support measures

Markets

Oil dips ahead of data on effect of coronavirus on Asia demand

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.