Markets

Gold holds firm as new coronavirus numbers are assessed

Palladium rose 0.7%, silver 0.3% and platinum, set to gain for a second week, 0.5%

14 February 2020 - 14:01 Sumita Layek
Picture: 123RF/DARIO HAYASHI
Picture: 123RF/DARIO HAYASHI

Bengaluru — Gold prices held steady on Friday after easing from a more than one-week high as investors assessed the risks to the global economy from the coronavirus epidemic.

Spot gold was unchanged at $1,575.69 an ounce at 10.36am GMT, having earlier touched its highest since February 4 at $1,577.89. For the week, bullion has so far gained about 0.3%. US gold futures were flat at $1,578.90.

On Thursday, Chinese authorities reported 121 new deaths and 5,000 new coronavirus cases in mainland China with economists scaling back growth expectations for the world’s second-largest economy as they assess the impact of the outbreak.

“The economic impact of the measures taken [by China] should not be underestimated; the workers are returning very slowly to their factories, supply chains are probably disrupted ... we see quite a drag on the Chinese growth in the first-quarter,” said Julius Bär analyst Carsten Menke.

However, European shares touched record highs as investors shrugged off fears about the outbreak’s global economic impact and the dollar hit a more-than four-month peak against a basket of rivals, limiting gold’s advance.

Gold in euros eased slightly from a record peak of €1,456.07/oz hit earlier in the session.

Meanwhile, US prosecutors on Thursday accused Chinese company Huawei of stealing trade secrets. Washington had placed the telecoms equipment maker on a trade blacklist last year.

“All the geopolitical concerns that took gold prices higher are still with us ... even the US-China phase-one deal is being affected by the virus to some extent. We have still got potential tensions in the Middle East and the US elections are coming up,” INTL FCStone analyst Rhona O’Connell said.

“Gold prices are stuck in a range of $1,550- $1,580 an ounce and at the moment I see nothing that will take it out of there.”

Among other precious metals, palladium rose 0.7% to $2,440.31 an ounce, and was on track to register its best week since the week ended January 17, gaining more than 5%.

Silver gained 0.3% to $17.68, while platinum was up 0.5% at $972.16, and set to gain for a second straight week.

Reuters

Rand firmer as focus turns to budget announcement

The president’s state of the nation address brought little new to the party, but the rand is up slightly for the week so far
Markets
2 hours ago

Oil prices edge up on hopes of Opec+ supply cuts

Given the drop in deman, Opec and its allies are considering cutting output by up to 2.3-million barrels per day
Markets
2 hours ago

European equities at record highs

Shares edge higher as investors mull long-term effect of coronavirus outbreak on the global economy
Markets
2 hours ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Related Articles

JSE on track for second week of gains

Markets

WATCH: Stock picks — Shoprite and Absa

Markets

WATCH: Stock pick — luxury goods

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.