WATCH: Stock picks — Shoprite and Absa

Nick Crail from Ashburton Investments and Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective talk to Business Day TV

14 February 2020 - 09:33 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Nick Crail from Ashburton Investments chose Shoprite as his stock pick of the day and Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective chose Absa.

Crail said: “Shoprite, yes, I think it comes down to the quality nature [of] the market share, the dominance of a particular company within a certain sector. I think if you have a look at SA Inc as a whole, the momentum is truly against SA Inc shares ... [so] while the sentiment remains as bearish and continues being bearish, you’re going to watch all of them take a bit of a beating.”

Körner said: “Out of the banks in my mind, Absa is looking the cheapest, I think a lot of people feel that they are in Sleepy Hollow because they have been sitting without a permanent CEO for quite a while, they now have that.”

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Pocket CastsPlayer.fm

