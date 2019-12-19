Rand erases 2019 losses on rising optimism
19 December 2019 - 00:07
SA assets, which have spent most of 2019 under pressure from a stagnant economy and prospects of credit downgrades, are rising on a wave of optimism driven by the prospect of a trade deal between China and the US.
The rand, often a barometer of investor sentiment towards emerging markets, rose to its highest level in more than five months against the dollar.
