JSE could follow firmer Asian markets on Tuesday

The JSE could take its lead on Tuesday from positive Asian markets, as investors continue to welcome positive developments in the US-China trade war.

The US and China signed a partial deal that avoided new tariffs being implemented on Sunday, though Beijing has been silent, and details remain unclear.

Like past verbal agreements, there are details that still need to be worked out. US treasury secretary Mnuchin said phase two of the trade deal could come in stages as well — which is the crux of the problem, said BK Asset Management MD for foreign exchange strategy Kathy Lien in an ote.

“Not only do investors fear that this part deal is reversible, but phase two could be another tough battle,” said Lien.

There is little on the local corporate or economic calendar on Tuesday, but positive Asian markets could boost the local bourse.

In morning trade Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 1.11% and the Shanghai Composite lifted 0.97%.

Tencent, which influences the JSE via shareholder Naspers, was up 2.86%.

Gold was flat at $1,476.40/oz, while platinum was little changed at $929.58. Brent crude was flat at $64.54 a barrel.

The rand was 0.21% firmer at R14.3431/$.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za