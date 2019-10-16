Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks — Prosus and Standard Bank

Nick Crail from Ashburton Investments and Mia Kruger from Kruger International talk to Business Day TV

16 October 2019 - 10:29 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/DANIL PESHKOV
Picture: 123RF/DANIL PESHKOV

Nick Crail from Ashburton Investments chose Prosus as his stock pick of the day and Mia Kruger from Kruger International chose Standard Bank.

Crail said: “My stock pick is Prosus, this is the unbundling and new listing of Naspers and the core international assets out of Naspers. I think if we look at where it is listed and how it traded on its first day, it went relatively south from there.”

Kruger said: “I would like to pick Standard Bank tonight, I think our financial companies, especially our banks are in quite a good state, and for me from an investment side, the investment case around it is looking at the dividend yield”

WATCH: Stock Picks — Public Storage and Prosus

Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose Public Storage, and Deryck Janse van Rensburg from Anchor Securities chose Prosus
Markets
23 hours ago

Naspers still believes in long-term value investing

CEO says the company will make further investments in classifieds, food delivery and payment businesses
Companies
2 days ago

Naspers SA’s CEO hunts for ‘next big thing’

Local face of tech giant has R1.4bn to invest in start-ups
Business
3 days ago

Standard Bank and Stanlib join forces to create ETF platform

As switch from active to passive investment products gathers steam
Companies
2 days ago

Absa division plots expansion into China

Corporate and investment banking unit plans to open an office in the country
Companies
5 days ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE has best day in a month on renewed optimism on trade

Disappointing local mining and manufacturing data, however, keep a lid on gains on the local bourse
Markets
5 days ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.