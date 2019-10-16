WATCH: Stock picks — Prosus and Standard Bank

Nick Crail from Ashburton Investments chose Prosus as his stock pick of the day and Mia Kruger from Kruger International chose Standard Bank.

Crail said: “My stock pick is Prosus, this is the unbundling and new listing of Naspers and the core international assets out of Naspers. I think if we look at where it is listed and how it traded on its first day, it went relatively south from there.”

Kruger said: “I would like to pick Standard Bank tonight, I think our financial companies, especially our banks are in quite a good state, and for me from an investment side, the investment case around it is looking at the dividend yield”