Market data - August 21 2019

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
More than half of children in SA are not learning to read in the first three years of school, writes Nic Spaull
The ruling neutralises one of former president Jacob Zuma’s key arguments in his fight to halt his corruption prosecution
Former president says the defamation suit against him is an attempt to prevent him from testifying truthfully before the Zondo commission
Rail operator ready to pursue long-awaited tunnel project but cloud of uncertainty hangs over future coal production
Depreciation of the rand and possible downgrade weigh against a further trim in September
SA Poultry Association has lodged an application with Itac, calling for an increase in the ad valorem tariff on bone-in and boneless frozen chicken portions
The deal will cancel 17.5% tariffs imposed in May and ends the US's antidumping probe first opened 23 years ago
Audio recording becomes focus of contradictory accounts of Bucs coach’s lightning move to Zamalek
President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the legislation last week, which includes demerit points for drivers
Africa Investor
Bonds
Cross Rates
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Price
Liberty
Metals
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Selected Global Stocks
Trusts
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.