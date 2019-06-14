Gold climbs close to 14-month high

Gold prices rose on Friday, moving closer to their 14-month high hit last week, as trade and political turmoils, along with US rate cut expectations propped up the precious metal.

Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,345.49/oz, as of 4.02am GMT, within a striking distance of $1,348.08/oz, its highest since April 19 2018 touched last week.

Bullion has risen 0.4% so far this week, keeping the yellow metal on track for its fourth consecutive weekly gain.

US gold futures rose 0.4% to $1,349.50/oz.

“Concerns around the Middle East and potential conflicts are one of the factors. There is also an investment drive here with bonds renewing their rally, it appears growth concerns remain,” said CMC Markets chief market strategist Michael McCarthy.

“Growth concerns and interest rate expectations support the gold market. In low growth, highly liquid environment, money has to find a home, it appears a number of investors have concluded that gold would be one of those homes.”