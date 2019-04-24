WATCH: Stock picks — Jetblue Airways and CMH

Jean Pierre Verster from Fairtree Capital chose Jetblue Airways as his stock pick of the day and Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft chose Combined Motor Holdings (CMH).

Verster said: “I’m choosing a global company as per usual, and Jetblue Airways is roughly the sixth-largest US airline. It’s a low-cost airline and they recently announced that they are going to start flying to London. This will allow a lot more passengers to buy Jetblue tickets because of the new London route.”

Combrinck said: “I chose Combined Motor Holdings, a retailer that sell cars. I think they are well positioned with the locations that they operate in. I think the management team has done great allocations of capital, and overall they have done great in the recessionary environment.”