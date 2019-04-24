Rand's one-week losing streak weighs on JSE

The rand fell for the fifth-consecutive session on Wednesday, its longest losing streak in more than five months, as global investors shied away from riskier assets amid concerns over slowing global growth.

The weakening rand was further decreasing chances of an interest-rate cut in coming months, which would provide an economic boost, said FNB Wealth & Investments’s Wayne McCurrie. It was also worth noting that fair-value for the rand remained well below R14/$, he said.

As the JSE closed the rand was 1.02% weaker at R14.4012/$, having lost 9% since its 2019 best of R13.2349/$ on January 31. It was 0.75% weaker at R16.1231/€ and 1.18% softer at R18.6538/£.

A weaker rand, which usually benefits local miners because it makes dollar-denominated commodities worth more in local currency terms, failed to lift resources stocks as the greenback has rallied recently. A firmer dollar generally puts pressure on commodity prices as it makes these more expensive. The resources index lost 1.16% on Wednesday.