S&P 500 and Nasdaq close at all-time highs

New York — Wall Street stocks surged to fresh records on Tuesday following a plethora of mostly good quarterly earnings that reinforced confidence in the economic outlook.

Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended at all-time highs, with the Dow not far behind following the barrage of solid results from major companies across different economic sectors.

The surge came as European bourses notched modest gains in the first day back after the Easter recess, while oil prices continued to push higher after the US announced it would crack down on Iranian exports.

Investors had been cautious heading into first-quarter earnings period, owing to expectations for an overall drop in profits. But Tuesday’s slate of stock market winners included defence giant Lockheed Martin, soft drinks company Coca-Cola, toymaker Hasbro and social media company Twitter.

The strong results have lifted expectations that stocks could continue to rise, even after an almost unbroken climb higher so far in 2019.

“We are now seeing more signs of solid economic growth, as well as indications that companies not only are reporting better than expected first-quarter earnings but also are continuing to guide for modest earnings growth throughout 2019,” Kate Warne, an investment strategist at Edward Jones, told AFP.

Tuesday’s advance comes ahead of a number of other key earnings reports later this week, including from tech giants Amazon and Facebook, as well as Boeing, which will report results for the first time since a March Ethiopian Airlines crash led to the worldwide grounding of its 737 MAX.