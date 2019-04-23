Lockheed raises 2019 profit forecast on strong demand for missiles, fighter jets
US defence company reports 47% profit increase in first quarter as earnings rise to $1.70bn
Washington DC/Bengaluru — Lockheed Martin reported a better-than-expected 47% jump in quarterly profit on Tuesday and raised its annual profit forecast, helped by strong demand for its missiles and fighter jets, sending its shares up 6%.
The Pentagon’s biggest weapons supplier is the first major defence company to report first quarter earnings this week, which Wall Street generally expects to be higher than a year ago as the industry benefits from increased US defence spending and global demand for jets and munitions.
Its results sent the whole sector higher, with Northrop Grumman, Raytheon and General Dynamics shares all up more than 2%.
Lockheed’s Missiles and Fire Control business, which makes missile defences like the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD), was one of its best-performing units.
On April 1, the unit was awarded a THAAD interceptor missile contract worth $2.4bn, some of which are slated to be delivered to Saudi Arabia, which could boost earnings for the quarter.
Overall, the Bethesda, Maryland-based company said its earnings rose to $1.70bn, or $5.99 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $1.16bn, or $4.02 per share, a year earlier. That was partly helped by a $75m boost from additional tax deductions on foreign military sales.
Excluding that one-time gain, Lockheed reported $5.73 per share profit, well ahead of the $4.34 per share that Wall Street had expected, on average, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Lockheed’s overall net sales for the quarter rose 23% to $14.34bn. The company’s sales backlog grew to $133.5bn, up $3bn over the quarter. The company’s shares were up 5.8% at $333.85 in early trading.
Operating margins at the aeronautics division, Lockheed’s biggest, fell to 10.5% in the first quarter from 10.8% a year earlier, but sales were up 27% to $5.5bn on demand for the F-35 jet and some classified contracts.
The US is considering expanding sales of Lockheed-made F-35 fighter jets to five new nations including Romania, Greece and Poland as European allies bulk up their defences in the face of a strengthening Russia, a Pentagon official told Congress in early April.
The F-35, a key programme for Lockheed, suffered a setback earlier in April when a Japanese F-35 stealth fighter crashed in the Pacific Ocean close to northern Japan. The aircraft was less than a year old and was the first F-35 assembled in Japan.
The company highlighted some risks in its earnings report, including US “government actions to prevent the sale or delivery of the corporation’s products” to Turkey.
The US Congress recently introduced several bipartisan resolutions targeting Turkey, calling on President Donald Trump’s administration to impose sanctions or prohibit the transfer of F-35 fighter aircraft.
At issue is Ankara’s unwillingness to reverse a decision to purchase a Russian-made missile defense system, forcing the US to explore a future for the F-35 programme without Turkey, which makes parts of the fuselage, landing gear and cockpit displays.
