Rand initially slumps 2% on government plans to raise more debt

“The initial sell-off looked sharp, but the main event is likely to occur on March 29 when the potential ratings downgrade by Moody’s Investors Service will be announced,” said Harvey.

Eskom’s future is a key issue being watched by the market, as Moody’s — the only ratings agency to have SA’s sovereign credit status at investment grade — has highlighted the risks posed by the state utility to the fiscus.

The state had seemingly walked “a tightrope between the fiscal risks of an unconditional bailout and the political backlash from job-cutting prior to this year’s elections”, Harvey said.

The government plans to increase the issuance of long-term debt by 18% over the next year to R2.16-trillion as it seeks to plug the budget deficit. This action comes within the context of low growth and tax revenue collection, the Treasury said.

Mboweni had, however, said funding to Eskom will be in the form of bridging loans rather than simple bailouts. Funding for the embattled power utility is also conditional on cost-cutting and restructuring.

SA’s gross national debt will increase to 60.2% of GDP by 2022, from 55.6% in 2018/2019. In the past year, the government’s gross borrowing requirements have risen by R15.3bn to R239.5bn.

“Government continues to manage its debt and meet the country’s financing needs in a sustainable and responsible manner,” the Treasury said.

International benchmarks for deficit and debt levels are 3% of GDP and 40% to 55% of GDP, respectively, according to Investec economist Kamilla Kaplan.

The worsening of the budget deficit is largely due to the R23bn annual allocations going to Eskom, said Nedbank Group Economic Unit analysts. There were, however, tough new expenditure controls to compensate for this, the analysts said.