Rand at seven-month high to the dollar

The rand was slightly weaker on Thursday morning, paring the significant gains it made against the dollar overnight, following a particularly dovish comments from the US Federal Reserve.

The Fed’s statement was expected to be dovish, but the announcement that it no longer plans to raise interest rates twice in 2019 surprised many analysts.

On the whole, the risk environment remains exceptionally favourable for emerging-market assets, said Rand Merchant Bank analyst Nema Ramkhelawan-Bhana. The market was now pricing a 30% chance of an interest-rate decrease in the US in the first quarter of 2020.

At 9.30am the rand was 0.28% weaker at R13.3512/$, 0.57% softer at R15.3722/€ and had fallen 0.56% to R17.5634/£. The euro was 0.29% weaker at $1.1514.

The benchmark R186 government 10-year note was at 8.62% from 8.725%.

The rand gained 2.07% against the dollar on Wednesday, its second best performance of 2019. The local currency had tested a resistance level of R13.30/$ and, after a move of this magnitude, some pullback should be expected, said Standard Bank currency trader Warrick Butler.

Focus is now expected to shift to domestic data releases, ahead of the release of US nonfarm payrolls data on Friday.

Stats SA is scheduled to report December’s factory and farm gate inflation, as measured by the annual change in the producer price index (PPI), at 11.30am.

The SA Revenue Service (Sars) is scheduled to release December’s balance of trade figures at 2pm.

