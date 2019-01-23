Markets

Rand slips a little on inflation data

CPI inflation eased to 4.5% in line with expectations but global risks remain elevated

23 January 2019 - 11:30 Sunita Menon
Picture: REUTERS
The rand dropped on Wednesday morning following the release of the December consumer price index figure for SA.

At 10.30am the rand was 0.4% softer at R13.9149/$, 0.4% down at R15.8721/£ and 0.4% lower at R18.10844/€. The euro was flat at $1.1361.

Data from Statistics SA showed that inflation eased to 4.5% in December, in line with market expectations, on the steep fuel price cuts that month.

In an earlier interview with Bloomberg TV in Davos, Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago said that if inflation were at the midpoint of the bank’s targeted range of 3-6%, this would allow flexibility to deal with shocks.

The rand, however, may still face headwinds as tension between the two biggest economies remains elevated .

“Overnight there have been rumours doing the rounds that the US-China trade talks have stalled and might have been cancelled, which places us back in the tariff war sphere,” TreasuryOne senior dealer Andre Botha said.

“We all know that the emerging market currencies did not enjoy how the trade war played out, and the latest news will only dent the emerging market sentiment more.”

menons@businesslive.co.za

Rand weaker in risk-off trade

Investors shy away from risk assets due to ongoing concern about decelerating global growth
Markets
21 hours ago

Rand weakens as pessimism mounts over global growth

The IMF cut its global growth forecasts for 2019, a day after data showed Chinese growth fell to a three-decade low in 2018
Markets
1 day ago

Investors shrug off Reserve Bank fears

The Bank's primary mandate is enshrined in the constitution
Business
3 days ago

Reserve Bank keeps interest rates steady at 6.75%, but confidence remains subdued

Rising international oil prices, together with increased costs for water and electricity remain a risk to the inflation outlook
Economy
5 days ago

