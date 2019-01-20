Economy

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Cyril Ramaphosa on a mission to Davos to attract investment

Ramaphosa says SA is in a stronger position given a united front of business, the government and labour

20 January 2019 - 16:52 ASHA SPECKMAN
President Cyril Ramaphosa heads to the World Economic Forum in Davos,Switzerland, this week. Picture: GCIS.
President Cyril Ramaphosa heads to the World Economic Forum in Davos,Switzerland, this week. Picture: GCIS.

Key economic indicators are forecast to show an improvement this week as a South African delegation led by President Cyril Ramaphosa descends on the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, with the hope of attracting new investment.

The WEF kicks off in a wintry Davos on Tuesday and about 3,000 delegates comprising political, business and civil leaders will converge under the theme “Globalisation 4.0: Shaping a global architecture in the age of the fourth industrial revolution”. The WEF concludes on Friday.

Ramaphosa told reporters in a pre-WEF briefing on Thursday that SA was in a stronger position given a united front of business, the government and labour.

Further positive news this week is that inflation is forecast to have retreated in December following a marginal uptick to 5.2% in November. The Consumer Price Index inflation data will be published on Wednesday.

This comes a day after the Reserve Bank publishes its leading indicator, which is a dipstick to gauge the business cycle in the economy.

FNB chief economist Mamello Matikinca-Ngwenya expected inflation to have eased to 4.5% year-on-year in December due to the R1.84/l decline in fuel prices.

“Lower oil prices should contain inflation well within the [Reserve Bank’s 3%-6%] target in the year ahead,” Matikinca-Ngwenya said. FNB expects inflation to average 4.6% for the year and for core inflation to stabilise at 4.4% in 2019.

Inflationary pressures are expected to moderate. Food inflation, a significant component of the CPI basket, is forecast to have stabilised at 2.8% y/y in December. However, a marginal rise in rentals and owners’ equivalent rent may provide inflation risk to December inflation.

Elize Kruger, a senior economist at NKC African Economics, expected inflation to average 4.8% for 2019 with the inflation outlook “signaling no imminent need for further monetary policy tightening in the short to medium term”.

But a volatile exchange rate may reignite inflationary pressures.

Tumisho Grater, economic strategist at Novare, said: “The trajectory of the rand exchange rate remains vulnerable to both domestic and international factors. This year policy uncertainty from a political, monetary, fiscal and trade perspective is likely to see the local currency display a fair amount of volatility.”

Another key signpost for economists is the FNB/Bureau for Economic Research consumer confidence index for the fourth quarter of 2018. The index will be published on Thursday.

Economists surveyed by Bloomberg ahead of the index release expect a reading of 10, an improvement from the third quarter result of seven.

The index can vary between -100 and 100 but it has fluctuated between -33, which indicates an extreme lack of confidence, to above 23, which shows extreme confidence. The average of the index is +2 and is regarded as the neutral level.

speckmana@businesslive.co.za

Who is not going to Davos? Donald Trump and Theresa May for starters

Several world leaders will not attend the annual World Economic Forum, which takes place against a backdrop of gloom over the global economic and ...
World
2 days ago

Rand reverses overnight gains despite progress in US-China trade talks

Renewed optimism is evident in US and Asian markets as China is set to meet US officials in Washington later this month
Markets
2 days ago

Mnangagwa breaks his silence, says he has no immediate plans to come back home

President Emmerson Mnangagwa says on Twitter violence will not improve the economy and build the nation
World
4 days ago

Ahead of Davos, Ramaphosa reassures business on Reserve Bank’s role

The president and finance minister Tito Mboweni are in agreement that the independence of the Reserve Bank is non-negotiable
National
4 days ago

Most read

1.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Cyril Ramaphosa on a mission ...
Economy
2.
Credit rating agency S&P confident SA will rebound
Economy
3.
South African politics and the economy: where do ...
Economy
4.
WATCH: What is SA's economic outlook for 2019?
Economy
5.
Moody’s foresees a slow recovery for SA
Economy

Related Articles

Who is not going to Davos? Donald Trump and Theresa May for starters
World

Rand reverses overnight gains despite progress in US-China trade talks
Markets

Ahead of Davos, Ramaphosa reassures business on Reserve Bank’s role
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.