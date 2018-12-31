Markets

Gold set for first annual decline in three years

Palladium was the sole gainer in precious complex in 2018 while platinum suffered its worst year since 2015

31 December 2018 - 07:06 Karthika Suresh Namboothiri
Gold bullion is displayed at Hatton Garden Metals precious metal dealers in London, Britain.
Image: REUTERS/NEIL HALL

Bengaluru — Gold fell on Monday as equities gained on likely progress in Sino-US trade standoff, amid bullion prices heading for their first annual decline since 2015, losing to the dollar mostly on trade worries and rising interest rates.

However, the precious metal was on track for its best month since January 2017, having scrambled back from sharp declines in the year due to volatility in equities and a subdued dollar, along with worries over slowing global growth.

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,277.96/oz as at 4.42 GMT on Monday, near a six month high of $1,282.09/oz it hit on Friday.

US gold futures dipped 0.2% to $1,280/oz.

Gold has regained its lead over palladium while platinum has lagged deeper into third place.
Image: Iress

"The trade war concerns between the US and China is slightly cooling down and that has lent support to the equity market," said Ajay Kedia, director at Kedia Commodities in Mumbai, adding that there is some profit booking in gold ahead of the year-end.

China's President Xi Jinping said on a telephone call with US President Donald Trump on Saturday that he hopes to push forward a Sino-U.S. relationship that is coordinated, cooperative and stable, Chinese state media reported. Gold prices jumped about 5% in December. The metal declined nearly 2% for the year.

The dollar index has gained 4.6% this year as the US currency had been the preferred safe haven this year as the US-China trade conflict unfolded against a backdrop of higher US interest rates, denting gold's demand.

Higher interest rates make gold less attractive since it does not pay interest and costs to store and insure.

Gold dropped over 15% from a peak of $1,365.2/oz in April to a 1.5-year low in August this year to $1,159.96/oz. The yellow metal has gained nearly 10% since then.

"Over concerns of a slowdown of global economic growth and rate hike, gold is likely to recover the loss since mid-June and rise back to the trading range between $1,300 and $1,350," Wing Fung said in a research note.

Among the precious metals, palladium has been the best performer this year, rising about 18 percent on strong demand from autocatalyst makers amid production shortages.

The metal was on track for a third straight year of gains, and was set to rise for a fifth consecutive month.

Silver rose 0.3% to $15.39/oz in the session. However, declined over 9% in the year.

Spot Platinum rose 0.1% to $790.40/oz on Monday, but slipped about 14.5% in 2018. 

Reuters

Gold steady near six-month high on global economic worries

Amid stock volatility, gold has gained 1.6% so far this week; palladium is up about 3% this week as silver hits a five-month high
Markets
2 days ago

With turmoil rampant, gold targets $1,300 as gloomy 2019 beckons

The commodity is powering into the year-end after global equities sank in the fourth quarter
Markets
2 days ago

Gold climbs as investors flock to safety

Gold is set for its second consecutive weekly gain while silver is headed for its best week since August 2017
Markets
3 days ago

Gold rises and holds near six-month highs on volatile shares

SPDR Gold holdings see their best one-day surge in more than two years 
Markets
3 days ago

Palladium takes the podium of best major metals as shortages catapult prices

The year’s top performer has demanded a higher price than both gold and platinum
Companies
3 days ago

