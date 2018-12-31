Gold set for first annual decline in three years

Bengaluru — Gold fell on Monday as equities gained on likely progress in Sino-US trade standoff, amid bullion prices heading for their first annual decline since 2015, losing to the dollar mostly on trade worries and rising interest rates.

However, the precious metal was on track for its best month since January 2017, having scrambled back from sharp declines in the year due to volatility in equities and a subdued dollar, along with worries over slowing global growth.

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,277.96/oz as at 4.42 GMT on Monday, near a six month high of $1,282.09/oz it hit on Friday.

US gold futures dipped 0.2% to $1,280/oz.