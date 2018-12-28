Gold steady near six-month high on global economic worries

Bengaluru — Gold prices held steady near a six-month peak scaled on Friday, supported by a weaker dollar, worries over global economic growth and stock market tumult, propelling bullion to a second week of gains.

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,277.09 an ounce by 1.30pm GMT, and up 1.6% so far this week. Earlier it had peaked at $1,282.09, its highest since June 19. US gold futures were down 0.1% at $1,279.70 an ounce.

“Gold prices rose as market sentiment soured anew, weighing on bond yields and cooling US Federal Reserve rate hike bets. That buoyed the appeal of non-interest-bearing bullion,” said Ilya Spivak, a currency Strategist at DailyFx. “From here, follow-through buying seems unlikely as traders withhold conviction ahead of the long weekend and New Year holiday liquidity drain.”

The dollar index, a gauge of its value against six major peers, fell 0.3%, adding to gold’s appeal by making it cheaper for holders of other currencies.

Financial markets are expecting US growth to slow next year due to rising interest rates. A measure of US consumer confidence posted its sharpest decline in more than three years in December, emphasising the possibility.

A darkening outlook for global economic growth, a simmering trade war between the US and China, as well as Brexit-linked uncertainty may trigger renewed risk aversion and help lift gold prices in 2019, Spivak said.

Gold is often used by investors as a hedge against political and financial uncertainty.

“We are seeing good amount of selling from the producers to take advantage of higher prices, which has stopped golds rally on the upside,” said Afshin Nabavi, senior vice-president at MKS. “As long as the US government continues to remain shut, it may invoke some safe-haven bids and help gold touch new highs.”

Both chambers of the US Congress convened for only a few minutes late on Thursday, but took no steps to end a partial federal government shutdown before adjourning until next week.

Meanwhile, stocks in Europe and Asia rose cautiously after Wall Street ended a volatile session with big gains, but fears of further price swings and worries about US politics kept safe-haven currencies such as the yen and Swiss franc in demand.

Among other precious metals, silver rose to a near-give-month high at $15.36 an ounce and by 1.30pm GMT was up 0.8% at $15.31. It was on track for its biggest weekly gain since August 2017, up 4.7% so far this week.

Platinum was down 0.3% at $793.40 an ounce, while palladium dipped 0.9% to $1,263.63. Palladium has gained 2.6% this week.

