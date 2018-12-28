Markets

With turmoil rampant, gold targets $1,300 as gloomy 2019 beckons

The commodity is powering into the year-end after global equities sank in the fourth quarter

28 December 2018 - 10:52 Krystal Chia
Will 2019 be golden year?
Gold is closing out 2018 with a flourish. Prices are poised for the biggest monthly gain in almost two years as concerns about the outlook for 2019, volatility in global equities and a prolonged government shutdown in the US spur demand for the traditional haven.

Spot bullion hit a six-month high on Friday, topping $1,280 an ounce, as investors favoured defensive assets, adding to holdings in exchange-traded funds over the month. Silver gained to the highest since August, and the metal is headed for the biggest monthly increase since January 2017.

Gold is powering into the year-end after global equities sank in the fourth quarter. Banks including Goldman Sachs Group have flagged the potential for gains over 12 months as the Federal Reserve steps back on the pace of US rate increases. As the final week of the year closes, there was a slew of downbeat economic data and outlooks from the US, China, Japan and Europe.

“We are very optimistic on gold,” said Benjamin Lu, an analyst at Phillip Futures. “There’s still a lot of uncertainty and gloom towards 2019.”

Macro concerns, the UK’s Brexit process and high levels of borrowing are among risks that will aid bullion in the first quarter, said Lu, who said gold could top $1,300 an ounce should the $1,281 level be breached.

Spot gold advanced as much as 0.5% to $1,281.49 an ounce, the highest price since June, and traded at $1,281.04 at 7.10am in London, according to Bloomberg generic pricing. It is up 5% in December, and is coming close to erasing this year’s loss as investors take stock of the risks ahead.

