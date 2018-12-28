Markets

Gold climbs as investors flock to safety

Gold is set for its second consecutive weekly gain while silver is headed for its best week since August 2017

28 December 2018 - 07:19 Karthika Suresh Namboothiri
Gold is among the few winners of US President Donald Trump's trade war with China.
Gold is among the few winners of US President Donald Trump's trade war with China.
Image: BLOOMBERG/CHIS RATCLIFFE

Bengaluru — Gold inched higher on Friday to trade below a more than six-month high hit earlier this week, as concerns about slowing global economic growth and a partial government shutdown in the US stoked safe-haven demand, although gains in equities capped the upside.

Spot gold had risen by 0.2% to $1,277.75/oz 4.48 GMT, and was set for a second straight weekly gain with no end in sight for China-US trade tensions and political uncertainty in the US.

The precious metal had hit its highest level since June 19 at $1,279.06 on Wednesday.

US gold futures inched down 0.1 percent to $1,280.2 per ounce on Friday.

"People see gold as the only safe haven at this point of time," said Brian Lan, managing director at dealer GoldSilver Central in Singapore, referring to political and economic upheavals such as the Sino-US trade spat and the partial U.S. government shutdown.

The dollar index, a gauge of its value versus six major peers, edged lower, having lost 0.5% overnight, adding to gold's appeal by making it cheaper for holders of other currencies.

Financial markets are expecting US growth to slow next year as a result of rising interest rates. A measure of US consumer confidence posted its sharpest decline in more than three years in December, emphasising the possibility.

In a blow to worsening trade tensions between the world's two biggest economies, US President Donald Trump is considering an executive order that would bar U.S. companies from using telecommunications equipment made by China's Huawei and ZTE.

Gold is often used by investors as a hedge against political and financial uncertainty.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks inched higher after Wall Street ended volatile trade in the green in the previous session, limiting gold's advance.

SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.3% to 787.67 tonnes on Thursday from 790.02 tonnes on Wednesday.

Among other precious metals, silver rose 0.1% to $15.22/oz and was on track for its best week since Aug 2017.

"It is the end of the year. Investors are looking to rebalance their portfolio, so they allocate a bit (of their funds) to precious metals, even silver," Lan said.

Platinum fell 0.3% to $793.45, while palladium dipped 0.4% to $1,270.24. Palladium has gained about 3% this week. 

Reuters

Gold rises and holds near six-month highs on volatile shares

SPDR Gold holdings see their best one-day surge in more than two years 
Markets
16 hours ago

Gold climbs to six-month peak on waning risk appetite

Investors are uneasy about global economical growth and are seeking gold as a safe-haven
Markets
2 days ago

Gold rises on safe-haven demand, equity rebound caps gains

The rally in the gold price took a breather on Thursday morning
Markets
1 day ago

Gold rises as US political uncertainty breeds risk-aversion

Investors raised their net long positions in gold to a six-month high while safe-haven Japanese yen and Swiss franc also strengthened
Markets
4 days ago

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: See-saw ride sees JSE end lower on ...
Markets
2.
Rand’s fortunes tied to restless global markets
Markets
3.
JSE recovers to a three-week high in line with ...
Markets
4.
JSE to celebrate US's record Boxing Day rally
Markets
5.
Dramatic stock market rally runs out of stream
Markets

Related Articles

Gold rises and holds near six-month highs on volatile shares
Markets

Gold climbs to six-month peak on waning risk appetite
Markets

Gold rises on safe-haven demand, equity rebound caps gains
Markets

Gold rises as US political uncertainty breeds risk-aversion
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.