MARKET WRAP: JSE logs biggest one-day gain in a month as global markets pull back from brink

The JSE ended a shortened week on a positive note on Friday, taking its cue from a broad recovery in world equity markets.

The all share settled 1.73% higher at 52,444.90 points in its biggest one-day gain in about a month, according to Iress data.

Banks and insurance stocks were well supported, as were big industrial groups such as British American Tobacco and Richemont, which have come under massive pressure in recent months.

The rand and local bonds were well bid too, though the relative strength in the local currency came off a low base. The rand was last seen up 0.70% to R14.3852 to the dollar.

Investors felt more confident to dip back into share markets amid early indications that the recent wholesale sell-off may have run its course, at least in the short-term.

Risk assets around the world have endured a rough ride for the better part of 2018, hobbled by a cocktail of factors, including perceptions of slowing global growth and the trade dispute between the US and China.

The recent sell-offs have left several share market benchmarks either in correction territory or bear markets, which are loosely defined as a drop of 20% or more from their latest peaks. The bulk of the blue-chip stocks on the JSE have been in bear market for months, presenting good entry points when the sentiment turns positive.

Oanda market analyst Stephen Innes said, “This roller-coaster ride is unlikely to stop anytime soon as investors continue to wear [their] hearts on their sleeve.”

His comments came after another round of wild swings on Wall Street this week, in which the Dow Jones industrial average logged its biggest one-day gain (1,000-odd points) ever before giving up some ground on Thursday.

Europe’s leading markets were a lot higher in late trade, while the Dow opened marginally firmer, helping to further lift sentiment.

Anglo American was up 2.14% to R321.18 and sister company Kumba Iron Ore 3.5% to R280.

British American Tobacco leapt 4.35% to R472.71 and Richemont 3.66% to R92.96.

Investment group Remgro lifted 3.67% to R194.65 and Reinet 4.97% to R217.78.

Standard Bank gained 1.71% to R178.24, Absa 2% to R159.24, and Nedbank 1.99% to R274.

Old Mutual was up 2.28% to R22.40, Sanlam 2.66% to R79.10, and Discovery 2.81% to R157.49.

Naspers, which makes up a fifth of the total value of the all share, added 1.16% to R2,900.

