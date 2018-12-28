World stocks at one-week highs as Wall Street extends rebound

London — World stocks rose to one-week highs on Friday and looked set to snap a three-week losing streak after a late-session bounce overnight on Wall Street filtered into Asian and European markets.

Safe-haven assets were also in demand amid broader doubts about the market stability that, in turn, eroded the dollar’s appeal.

US shares appeared poised for another rise, with futures for the S&P500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq indices all up about 0.5% while a pan-European benchmark rose 1.7%, reversing Thursday’s retreat. This took MSCI’s all-country equity index 0.6% higher, for a weekly gain so far of almost 2%.

Non-US equities have, however, not matched a two-day surge on Wall Street that saw the S&P 500 gain 5.9%, its best performance since August 2015.

While Wall Street’s resilience has fueled hope that some of the market pressure may be easing, investors remain wary. “The volatility here at year-end is unlikely to be sustained, but without more encouraging signals from Washington, the markets will likely remain treacherous in the New Year,” Marc Chandler at Bannockburn securities told clients.

Volatility in Europe and the US spiked to highs not seen since a global stock market correction in February, but the main volatility gauge has since subsided to one-week lows.

Among currencies, the dollar slipped 0.55% to ¥110.40 and was on track to lose more than 2% against the Japanese currency this month. Against the Swiss franc, it declined 0.3% to 0.9853 francs.

Another safe-haven asset, gold, edged up to touch a six-month high of $1,282 an ounce.

Caution

The steady drumbeat of disappointing data continued to reinforce caution, with Japan’s industrial output contracting in November and retail sales showing sharply. In Europe, German annual inflation slowed sharply in December.

The euro and sterling both firmed 0.3% against the soft dollar, while an index of emerging-market currencies touched three-week highs.

Chris Bailey, a strategist at brokerage Raymond James, said dollar weakness was good news for non-US assets. “My feeling is ... if we get the transmission mechanism of a lower dollar, stocks outside the US are set up for a good 2019,” Bailey said. “Once people get their heads around the fact the US is not going to have yet another double-digit return year in 2019, you can look elsewhere.”

This year though, the annual picture for most assets remains grim, with world stocks for instance losing close to 12% so far in 2018 and oil prices falling 30%.

Brent crude futures, which had rebounded after Thursday’s 4.2% fall, eased back 0.5% to $51.9 a barrel as rising US inventories and concern over global economic growth weighed.

On bond markets, yields on safer debt from Germany and the US rose slightly, though they remained near multi-month lows. In Italy, 10-year yields are set for their biggest monthly drop since July 2015. The last auction of the year there saw investors willing to buy 10-year government bonds at 2.70%, down from 3.24% last month.

The auction could be a sign that Italy has turned a corner after months of volatile trading amid fractious talks over its spending plans with Brussels.

