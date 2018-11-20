Markets

Rand stable as investors watch Reserve Bank

Dollar has struggled to recover from recent weakness, the currency was under pressure after tepid housing data on Monday

20 November 2018 - 10:06 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

The rand was only marginally weaker on Tuesday morning, aided by slight pressure on the dollar, ensuring it remained within 5c of the psychologically important R14/$ level.

The Thanksgiving Day holiday in the US is expected to subdue volatility this week, while focus remains on Brexit and the China-US trade war.

US housing data on Monday disappointed, while a renewed sell-off of tech stocks has weighed on equities.

At 9.30am the rand was flat at R14.038, the euro at R16.0857 and the pound at R18.0431. At the same time the euro was little changed at $1.1458.

Local focus this week is on the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, although the Reserve Bank interest rate decision is the main event.

According to the Bloomberg consensus, the Bank will raise interest rates by 25 basis points, although some analysts have pointed to SA’s lagging economic growth, relative stability in the rand and an easing oil price as reasons to keep rates on hold.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF), however, warned in a report on Monday that SA’s economic problems were structural in nature, saying that the Bank should prioritise price stability.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

JSE likely to slide with US tech stocks

This week’s focus is on food producers, with Rhodes reporting on Tuesday ahead of Tiger Brands on Thursday
Markets
5 hours ago

Spain seeks assurances on Gibraltar in draft Brexit deal

Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borrell says Madrid wants clarity on Gibraltar before backing the EU’s draft Brexit agreement
World
17 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Rand stable as investors watch Reserve Bank
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE pushes higher aided by weaker ...
Markets
3.
JSE likely to slide with US tech stocks
Markets
4.
Oil runs out of steam as grim economic outlook ...
Markets
5.
Rand stable below R14 to the dollar as latter ...
Markets

Related Articles

Oil runs out of steam as grim economic outlook takes hold
Markets

Gold stuck in tight range ahead of Thanksgiving
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.