Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE has worst day in three months, as Naspers plunges 7%

A global tech-stock sell-off on Monday weighed on equities on Tuesday, with Naspers slumping

20 November 2018 - 17:50 Karl Gernetzky
REUTERS/Staff
REUTERS/Staff

The JSE fell sharply on Tuesday, posting its worst daily loss since August, with local shares taking their cue from pressure on technology stocks.

The global mood was soured by a 3% slump in the tech-heavy Nasdaq on Monday, prompted by concerns about the outlook for Apple's iPhone, as well as general concerns around the US-China trade war.

The all share fell 2.59% to 51,067.8 points and the top 40 2.91%. Industrials gave up 3.38%, banks 2.67% and resources 1.91%.

Brexit issues, and the future of UK Prime Minister Theresa May, also hover over the market. Local focus is on the ongoing commission of inquiry into state capture, although all eyes are on the SA Reserve Bank's interest-rate decision on Thursday.

Consensus, according to Bloomberg, is that the Reserve Bank will raise interest rates 25 basis points, although some analysts have pointed to easing inflationary pressures and a tepid economy as a reason for the Bank's doves to win the day.

Earlier, the Bank's leading business cycle indicator came in at 104.7 points, down from 104.9 in August. This meant the third quarter's leading indicator had contracted 3.1% quarter on quarter, showing that second-quarter growth in 2019 may lag that of the first, Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop said.

Despite this, it seemed to indicate SA's economy exited its technical recession in the third quarter, Bishop said.

Oil was also on trader's radars, once again falling below $65 a barrel, amid comments by Russian officials that production cuts planned by oil cartel Opec were not set in stone.

Naspers plunged 7.35% to R2,617.37, tracking losses in Hong Kong-associate Tencent. This despite the market heavyweight saying late on Monday that it expected core headline earnings per share (HEPS), which adjusts for nonrecurring and nonoperational items, would rise 35%-43% in the six months to end-September.

Tsogo Sun fell 2.49% to R19.17, after warning earlier that HEPS were likely to decline by between 26% and 28% for the six months to end-September, due to the release of deferred tax liabilities in the prior period.

Coronation Fund Mangers lost 1.38% to R44.26 after saying that group revenue declined 2% to R3.8bn, and its net profit 3% to R1.47bn, in the full year to end-September.

Shortly after the JSE closed, the Dow was down 1.7% to 24,595.87 points, while in Europe, the FTSE 100 had lost 0.89%, the CAC 40 1.2% and the DAX 30 1.46%.

At the same time, gold was flat at $1,222.90 an ounce, while platinum had lost 1.41% to $840.54. Brent crude had fallen 3.28% to $64.64 a barrel.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

JSE slips 1% after sharp US tech sell-off

Technology-sector losses weighed heavily on the markets on Tuesday morning, with activity levels kept in check by the US Thanksgiving Day holiday
Markets
8 hours ago

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Economists lean towards an interest rate hike

The consensus is for an interest rate hike but the monetary policy committee could be evenly split, writes Claire Bisseker
Economy
1 day ago

Spain threatens 11th hour vote against Brexit over Gibraltar

‘As of today, if there are no changes with respect to Gibraltar, Spain will vote no to the agreement on Brexit,’ Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez says
World
3 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Rand stable as investors watch Reserve Bank
Markets
2.
After months of relative stability, bitcoin is ...
Markets
3.
Oil runs out of steam as grim economic outlook ...
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE pushes higher aided by weaker ...
Markets
5.
JSE likely to slide with US tech stocks
Markets

Related Articles

Oil declines due to supply concerns after four days of gains
Markets

Gold eases within tight range as the dollar firms
Markets

Spain threatens 11th hour vote against Brexit over Gibraltar
World / Europe

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.