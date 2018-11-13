Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks — Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and Vodacom

13 November 2018 - 08:54 Business Day TV
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Ian Cruickshanks from the South African Institute of Race Relations (IRR) chose Vanguard S&P 500 ETF as his stock pick of the day and Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss chose Vodacom.

Cruickshanks’s choice shows he is maintaining his stance on the S&P 500 ETF and looking for a hedge against the South African economy.

Booysen said the market was spooked by Vodacom’s headline numbers, which were due to dilution because of the BEE charges.

“Remove that from the equation and look at the normalised number, it shows their headline earnings were up 6%. Management is incredibly secure on cash flows going forward as the dividend payment also went up.”

Ian Cruickshanks from the South African Institute of Race Relations and Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss talks to Business Day TV

Gold holds steady, but strong dollar exerts pressure

Oanda’s Stephen Innes says higher US interest rates and a stronger dollar are flashing red for gold investors
Markets
1 day ago

US poll could help emerging markets

Setback for Trump may offer a reprieve from isolationism
Opinion
2 days ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE loses almost 2% as BAT slumps and oil rises

Rising oil prices and dismal corporate news competed for attention on Monday, with banks and retailers under most pressure
Markets
16 hours ago

Vodacom eyes partnership with Safaricom in Ethiopia

East African country ‘probably the most attractive’ potential new market, CEO says
Companies
14 hours ago

Vodacom rewards shareholders with a larger payout

CEO Shameel Joosub says the group’s strategic investment in Safaricom is exceeding expectations
Companies
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE loses almost 2% as BAT slumps ...
Markets
2.
JSE may escape global tech rout
Markets
3.
Oil price jump has not derailed expectations of ...
Markets
4.
Rand struggles in jittery trade
Markets
5.
Rand mixed as dollar bounces 0.5% against the euro
Markets

Related Articles

Vodacom eyes partnership with Safaricom in Ethiopia
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Vodacom rewards shareholders with a larger payout
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Vodacom, Telkom sign multibillion-rand infrastructure and roaming deal
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

World’s biggest passive fund takes record $23bn hit in market chaos
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.