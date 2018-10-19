Markets

Clover shoots up 13% on news it may be acquired

The consumer goods group said on Friday it had been approached by a third party interested in acquiring its entire share capital

19 October 2018 - 11:23 Karl Gernetzky
Clover CE Johann Vorster. Picture: ARNOLD PRONTO
Clover CE Johann Vorster. Picture: ARNOLD PRONTO

JSE-listed Clover Industries’ share price shot as much as 13.55% to R16.01 on Friday morning, after the company reported it was in negotiations with a third party for its potential acquisition.

SA’s largest dairy producer, which has a market capitalisation of R3bn, is in the midst of a pivot from its core dairy business to focus on value-added products, as well as non-dairy food products.

In September, the group reported its first loss in more than a decade after writing off a loan to its recently unbundled subsidiary, Dairy Farmers of SA (DFSA).

Clover took a R439m hit, which then equated to almost 17% of its market capitalisation, but maintained that this write-off of debt was an accounting measure, and masked underlying improvements in its performance.

On Friday at 10.35am, the group’s share price was 12.62% higher at R15.88.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Clover logs first loss in a decade

CEO hails ‘exceptional improvement’ in performance despite write-off of loan facility to unbundled subsidiary Dairy Farmers of SA
Companies
1 month ago

Weak growth drives small-scale mergers in SA's food industry

Small-scale mergers in the food sector are expected to become a trend in South Africa's food industry, as winning Competition Commission approval is ...
Business
3 months ago

Small dairy farmers squeezed out of business

Communities shattered as farms collapse
Business
2 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
JSE likely to follow dismal Asian markets on ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE slips in broad-based losses as ...
Markets
3.
Rand steady as dollar pauses on hawkish US Fed ...
Markets
4.
Rand pulls back from two-week highs as dollar ...
Markets
5.
China’s disappointing GDP data casts a shadow ...
Markets

Related Articles

Weak growth drives small-scale mergers in SA's food industry
Business

WATCH: How selling its milk unit paid off for Clover
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Some positives in tough year for Clover
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.