Clover shoots up 13% on news it may be acquired

JSE-listed Clover Industries’ share price shot as much as 13.55% to R16.01 on Friday morning, after the company reported it was in negotiations with a third party for its potential acquisition.

SA’s largest dairy producer, which has a market capitalisation of R3bn, is in the midst of a pivot from its core dairy business to focus on value-added products, as well as non-dairy food products.

In September, the group reported its first loss in more than a decade after writing off a loan to its recently unbundled subsidiary, Dairy Farmers of SA (DFSA).

Clover took a R439m hit, which then equated to almost 17% of its market capitalisation, but maintained that this write-off of debt was an accounting measure, and masked underlying improvements in its performance.

On Friday at 10.35am, the group’s share price was 12.62% higher at R15.88.

