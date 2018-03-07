Companies / Retail & Consumer

WATCH: How selling its milk unit paid off for Clover

07 March 2018 - 08:22 Business Day TV
Dairy cows. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Clover Industries has had a much better first half following the realignment of its business and the unbundling of its milk unit to the farmers that supply it.

Although the deal led to a sharp fall in revenue in the six months to end-December, normalised revenue was up 8% and headline earnings per share (HEPS) jumped 18%. The dairy company said that the launch of other products such as olive oil and soya had propelled its revenue growth.

CEO Johann Vorster spoke to Business Day TV to give some of the detail behind the numbers.

