JSE opens higher on weaker rand as Turkish contagion spreads

Investors return to buy miners and rand hedges, but volumes remain low amid cautious sentiment after Turkey rejects rate hikes and international help

13 August 2018 - 10:41 Maarten Mittner
The JSE opened firmer on Monday as investors returned to the market to benefit from a weaker rand, despite Asian markets falling sharply as the Turkish crisis weighed on global markets.

Resources and rand hedges were up, but banks and retailers were under renewed selling pressure.

The rout in the lira continued on Monday morning, with the currency now down 80% for the year so far, after Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan said interest rates would not rise under his leadership, and that he would not call in international help to support his beleaguered economy.

The euro retreated sharply against the dollar amid concern about the exposure of European banks to the Turkish banking sector.

Early-morning volumes on the JSE were low, an indication that investors were cautious in the face of the present volatile conditions.

The rand crashed 10% to a two-year low of R15.4163 to the dollar at the opening, as Asian markets sold off the currency after the lira weakened to a record low of 7.1171 to the dollar. At these levels, the country’s whole banking system is at risk, as it raises the likelihood of a default on international loans.

The rand later recovered to R14.1805 to the dollar, but was again under pressure soon after the JSE’s opening, trading at R14.60, more than 2% lower from the close of R14.2507.

Comments from Erdogan and finance minister Berat Albayrak at the weekend that a plan would be revealed on Monday to calm the markets failed to restore confidence.

With Turkish inflation expected to run above 20%, a widening current account deficit, bond yields at record highs and growing political tensions with the US, the Turkish administration has limited choices to stop the lira from bleeding, said FXTM analyst Hussein Sayed.

"Investors need to see serious economic measures and not political ones to prevent things getting completely out of control," Sayed said.

The Dow closed 0.77% lower on Friday. The Nikkei 225 was off 1.98% and the Hang Seng lost 1.5% on Monday morning.

At 9.46am the all share was 0.5% up at 57,991.60 points and the top 40 rose 0.59%. Resources rose 1.26%, the gold index 1.03% and industrials 0.64%. Banks shed 1.67%, general retailers 1.2% and financials 0.53%.

BHP lifted 2.14% to R310.03.

Sibanye-Stillwater rose 3.23% to R8.94 and Harmony 1.79% to R23.26.

FirstRand was down 3.05% to R63.36 and Standard Bank 1.08% to R186.

Shoprite rose 0.74% to R213.90 but Woolworths slipped 0.8% to R49.66.

Fortress B rose 1.41% to R15.85.

Naspers added 0.85% to R3,400.01.

Sappi plummeted 7.2% to R93.64 after a third-quarter update failed to impress the market. Sappi reported sales rose 51% in Europe to end-June, but net debt rose to $1,6bn from $1,318bn in the year-earlier period. Profit slipped to $51m from $58m.

MARKET WRAP: JSE ends short week slightly weaker as market navigates Turkish contagion

The Turkish lira loses 20% on the day as US President Donald Trump tweets he will double tariffs on Turkish steel and aluminium
Markets
2 days ago

Rand's fall sinks petrol price cut

Capital flight to dollar hurts emerging markets as US, China square up over trade
Business
1 day ago

