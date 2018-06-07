Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks — Naspers and Sanlam

07 June 2018 - 09:26 Business Day TV
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose Naspers — as a proxy for Tencent — as his stock pick of the day Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth and Investments chose Sanlam.

Shapiro said that Naspers was up about 12.5% over the past week and there was a global turnaround in tech stocks. “It feels that the worst in Naspers is now over,” he said.

McCurrie said Sanlam was down about 6%, but “it’s not a bad place to be as they have proven themselves to be one of the best operators in SA”.

David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities talks to Business Day TV about Naspers and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth and Investments discusses Sanlam

OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO: 

Listen to all latest podcasts here.

Theo Botha chases Sanlam to catch up on voting disclosures

Shareholder activist Theo Botha says the insurance company is behind other big players on voting disclosure
Companies
5 hours ago

Market data - June 6 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Markets
14 hours ago

Global tech stocks set new record as Europe follows US and Asian lead

Moves in other markets were modest or focused on growing nervousness about global trade tension
Markets
1 day ago

JSE shrugs off global trade fears as US jobs data boost confidence

Analysts say the mood is mainly positive on a rebounding Dow, but escalating trade disputes remain potential headwinds
Markets
2 days ago

JSE likely to follow Wall Street higher

The recovery of cement maker PPC and South African manufacturing in general will be in focus on Thursday
Markets
3 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE rebounds, led by miners and ...
Markets
2.
Rand remains on back foot amid more signs of ...
Markets
3.
Price of platinum expected to edge up
Markets
4.
JSE likely to follow Wall Street higher
Markets
5.
JSE benefits as rand recovery supports banks
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.