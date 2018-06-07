Stock Watch
WATCH: Stock picks — Naspers and Sanlam
07 June 2018 - 09:26
David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose Naspers — as a proxy for Tencent — as his stock pick of the day Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth and Investments chose Sanlam.
Shapiro said that Naspers was up about 12.5% over the past week and there was a global turnaround in tech stocks. “It feels that the worst in Naspers is now over,” he said.
McCurrie said Sanlam was down about 6%, but “it’s not a bad place to be as they have proven themselves to be one of the best operators in SA”.
