Concern about Middle East tension pushes up oil prices

Singapore — Oil prices rose on Tuesday, pushed up by the concern that tension in the Middle East could lead to supply disruptions.

The hope that behind-the-scenes talks between the US and China will prevent a looming trade war between the world’s two biggest economies also supported global markets, including crude oil futures.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $65.89 a barrel at 4.07am GMT, up 34c, or 0.5%, from their previous close.

Brent crude futures were at $70.34 a barrel, up 22c, or 0.3%. James Mick, MD and energy portfolio manager at management firm Tortoise, said that "rising geopolitical tensions" were driving up oil prices. The biggest risk was that the US could re-introduce sanctions on Iran.

"Crude also received support from Opec members as Saudi Arabia and Russia both reiterated goals to extend the production cut agreement," Mick said.

Iraq, the second-biggest producer within oil cartel Opec said on Monday that it also supported the producer cartel’s agreement to cut oil output.

Opec, together with a group of non-Opec producers led by Russia, started withholding production in 2017 in order to prop up prices. The deal to cut is scheduled to last through 2018, and there has been recent support by Opec’s de-facto leader Saudi Arabia to extend the cuts into 2019.

However, some traders cautioned that such a moved faced opposition.

Stephen Innes, head of trading for Asia-Pacific at futures brokerage Oanda in Singapore said there was "considerable resistance" as current or higher prices opened the possibility that even more US shale producers could come back online.

US oil production has already jumped by almost a quarter since mid-2016, to 10.4-million barrels a day, taking it past top exporter Saudi Arabia and within reach of top producer Russia, which pumps around 11-million barrels a day.

Singapore-based brokerage Phillip Futures said that "surging production levels persist" in the US.

In Asia, Shanghai crude oil futures saw their second day of trading, repeating Monday’s high volumes.

Over the first 24 hours of its trading, Shanghai’s spot crude volumes made up 5% of the global market, versus 23% for Brent and 72% for WTI.

Brent volumes are currently low as much of Europe is already on holidays for Easter.

Shanghai crude fell 1.4% from the overnight settlement of 433.8 yuan ($69.33) a barrel to 427.6 yuan ($68.34) at 4.09am GMT on Tuesday.

In dollar-terms, Chinese crude prices are trading between Brent and WTI.

