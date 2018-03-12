Oil prices fall as relief over falling US rig count fades

London — Oil prices fell on Monday on expectations that US output will rise this year, erasing earlier gains due to lower weekly US rig counts and falling US unemployment.

Brent crude futures were at $65.11 a barrel at 9.20am GMT, down 38c from their previous close.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 27c to $61.77 a barrel.

Helping the dip, hedge funds and money managers cut their bullish wagers on US crude oil for the first time in three weeks, data showed on Friday.

The reduction came as gross short positions on the New York Mercantile Exchange climbed to their highest level in nearly a month.

"Rising production and inventory in the US has been reducing fund sentiment since it peaked at the end of January," ING said.

Crude prices rose on Friday and earlier on Monday after the US economy added the biggest number of jobs in more than one-and-a-half years in February.

In oil markets US energy companies cut oil rigs last week for the first time in almost two months, with drillers cutting back four rigs, to 796, Baker Hughes energy services firm said on Friday.

Despite the lower rig count, an early indicator of future output, activity remains much higher than a year ago.

Then, 617 rigs were active, and most analysts expect US crude oil production, which has already risen by more than a fifth since mid-2016, to 10.37-million barrels a day to expand further.

"Permian and Bakken shale basins still saw active oil rigs rising by two and three last week, respectively and are likely to keep US oil production on increasing trend," ING said.

The US has become the world’s second-largest crude oil producer, ahead of top exporter Saudi Arabia. Only Russia pumps more, at nearly 11-million barrels a day.

The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec), with a group of other producers led by Russia, has been withholding production since the start of 2017 to prop up prices.

It is not clear when the deal to withhold output will end, but Iranian oil minister Bijan Zanganeh said Opec could agree in June to begin easing current oil production curbs in 2019, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

Reuters