Gold gains as North Korea signals openness to de-nuclearisation talks

London — Gold rose on Tuesday after North Korea signaled it is open to nuclear talks, pressuring the dollar, while uncertainty over US trade policy boosted interest in the precious metal as a safe store of value.

The dollar fell 0.5% against a currency basket on Tuesday after South Korea said the North is willing to hold talks with the US on de-nuclearisation and will suspend nuclear tests while talks are underway. This undercut interest in the currency as a haven from risk.

Spot gold rose 0.9% to $1,332.29 an ounce by 3pm GMT, while US gold futures for April delivery gained 1.1% to $1,333.70.

"As a result of the weaker dollar, gold — together with oil and industrial metals — has benefited from the North Korean news," said Saxo Bank’s Ole Hansen. "This [is] despite the potential for lowering the geopolitical risk should we move towards a de-nuclearised Korean peninsular. Spot gold is challenging a band of resistance between $1,327 and $1,332, with a break above signaling an extension towards $1,339."

Stock markets clawed back more lost ground after the news on North Korea and as US President Donald Trump faced pressure from political allies to pull back from steel and aluminium tariffs he proposed last week in a move that sparked a drop in equities and the dollar.

Worries over a potential trade war have eased somewhat in recent days, with market participants coming to view Trump’s proposed tariffs more as a negotiating tactic. Trump is expected to finalise the planned tariffs later in the week. Uncertainty over the US position on trade helped keep the dollar on the back foot, however, and shored up interest in gold as a haven from risk.

"In the near term, given the unpredictable nature of current market sentiment, investors will continue to buy gold on dips to hedge the growing tail risk from Trump’s controversial policies," said Stephen Innes, Asia-Pacific trading head at Oanda.

Among other precious metals, silver was up 1.7% at $16.71 an ounce, platinum rose 0.5% to $965.90 and palladium was up 0.2% at $984.25. Palladium has run into strong support at $975 an ounce, a key retracement of its January 2016 to January 2018 rally, after falling more than 5% last week.

Reuters