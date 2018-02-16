Rand pares week’s gains as dollar recovers

The rand lost a bit of momentum on Friday afternoon, as the dollar regained some lost ground against a basket of currencies following a bruising week.

However, the local currency was still poised to record back-to-back weekly gains after an eventful few days, which culminated in the swearing-in of Cyril Ramaphosa as the new head of state, replacing Jacob Zuma, who finally bowed to pressure to resign on Wednesday.

The stronger rand helps keep a lid on inflation, which the Reserve Bank expects to average 4.9% in 2018. The stronger currency is also a result of international oil prices moderating after touching their best levels since 2014 at the beginning of the year.

FXTM global head of currency strategy Jameel Ahmad said the rand’s advance against the G10 basket of currencies showed that it benefited from the positive sentiment towards the country, after scandal-tainted Zuma was forced out of office.

Investec economist Annabel Bishop still sees further momentum in the rand if SA can successfully navigate its way through the budget, which Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba is expected to table next week. Gigaba will have his work out cut out for him in trying to balance an array of competing interests, given the current fiscal constraints. The country has projected a budget deficit of R50.8bn in the 2017-18 financial year.

The budget will help inform Moody’s ratings review on the country, the result of which is set to follow shortly after the budget.

"The good gains the rand has made could be extended towards R11.55 to the dollar, and move towards R11, barring any further credit rating downgrades for SA and a credit-positive budget," Bishop said in an e-mailed note.

At 3.18pm, the rand was at R11.6558 to the dollar from R11.6163, at R14.5368 to the euro from R14.5277, and at R16.3673 to the pound from R16.3784. The euro was at $1.2472 from $1.2504.