JSE dips slightly after Thursday’s euphoria

16 February 2018 - 14:12 Andries Mahlangu
Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK
The JSE retreated a little on Friday, amid signs of consolidation, after staging its biggest one-day rally in three years on Thursday.

"The best barometer for the country is the rand, which has shown a lot of strength, implying that investors are buying the South African story," said Nick Kunze, market analyst at Bridge Fund Managers.

The rand was last at R11.63 to the dollar, just a few cents off its best level in three years.

The all share gave up 0.41% to 59,288.70 points by lunchtime, as market participants lightened their bullish positions on some stocks.

On Thursday, the benchmark index leapt nearly 4%, coinciding with a political transition in which Cyril Ramaphosa officially became the new head of state, replacing scandal-tainted Jacob Zuma.

Ramaphosa will deliver the state of the nation address at 7pm on Friday, setting the scene for the delivery of the budget next week, which some regard as the biggest event upcoming risk event to the local economy.

Net equity inflows since December, when Ramaphosa became the new ANC leader, sits close to R50bn, according to available JSE data.

Europe’s leading markets were higher at midday, following a lacklustre session in Asia, where Chinese markets, including the Hang Seng, were shut for public holidays.

US stock futures were higher, signalling another positive session on Wall Street in the afternoon.

Kumba Iron Ore slipped 2.94% to R336.54 but Exxaro Resources gained 3.48% to R150.05.

Diversified industrial group Bidvest gave up 3.52% to R242.06 and Imperial 1% to R279.68.

Private equity group Brait continued its recovery, adding another 3.28% to R43.81, bringing cumulative gains for the week to 22%.

Scandal-plagued Steinhoff shed 1.99% to R5.43 and Shoprite 3.53% to R251.70.

Resilient was down 5.01% to R80.50 amid reports that it will soon be shuffled out of the top-40 index.

Discovery gave back 2.32% to R175.93 but was still up 11% on the week so far. MMI Holdings dropped 3.02% to R23.15.

Ramaphosa rally leaves short traders left red-faced

The eventual resignation of Jacob Zuma and swearing in of Cyril Ramaphosa has pulled the rug from under the feet of some short traders
5 hours ago

RANJENI MUNUSAMY: The Ramaphosa era begins on a high note

In his first address as president, Ramaphosa said South Africa should “come first in everything that we all do”
Politics
8 hours ago

SA’s new leaders will have the fate of the country — and the continent — in their hands

Ramaphosa has experience and credibility, but needs to signal a clear change of direction for SA, right from the get go
Opinion
3 hours ago

WATCH: Markets welcome SA’s changing of the guard

Political analyst Ralph Mathekga and Business Leadership SA chief operations officer Busi Mavuso talk to Business Day TV about the new president
7 hours ago

RAY HARTLEY: The five things Ramaphosa must do to fix SA

These are the new president's top priorities
Politics
8 hours ago

Cyril ‘Robin Hood’ Ramaphosa? — This might just be what SA needs

Apart from cleaning up his party’s image, the new head of state will need to strategise in order to deliver, writes Richard Calland
Opinion
10 hours ago

