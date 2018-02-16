JSE dips slightly after Thursday’s euphoria

The JSE retreated a little on Friday, amid signs of consolidation, after staging its biggest one-day rally in three years on Thursday.

"The best barometer for the country is the rand, which has shown a lot of strength, implying that investors are buying the South African story," said Nick Kunze, market analyst at Bridge Fund Managers.

The rand was last at R11.63 to the dollar, just a few cents off its best level in three years.

The all share gave up 0.41% to 59,288.70 points by lunchtime, as market participants lightened their bullish positions on some stocks.

On Thursday, the benchmark index leapt nearly 4%, coinciding with a political transition in which Cyril Ramaphosa officially became the new head of state, replacing scandal-tainted Jacob Zuma.

Ramaphosa will deliver the state of the nation address at 7pm on Friday, setting the scene for the delivery of the budget next week, which some regard as the biggest event upcoming risk event to the local economy.

Net equity inflows since December, when Ramaphosa became the new ANC leader, sits close to R50bn, according to available JSE data.

Europe’s leading markets were higher at midday, following a lacklustre session in Asia, where Chinese markets, including the Hang Seng, were shut for public holidays.

US stock futures were higher, signalling another positive session on Wall Street in the afternoon.

Kumba Iron Ore slipped 2.94% to R336.54 but Exxaro Resources gained 3.48% to R150.05.

Diversified industrial group Bidvest gave up 3.52% to R242.06 and Imperial 1% to R279.68.

Private equity group Brait continued its recovery, adding another 3.28% to R43.81, bringing cumulative gains for the week to 22%.

Scandal-plagued Steinhoff shed 1.99% to R5.43 and Shoprite 3.53% to R251.70.

Resilient was down 5.01% to R80.50 amid reports that it will soon be shuffled out of the top-40 index.

Discovery gave back 2.32% to R175.93 but was still up 11% on the week so far. MMI Holdings dropped 3.02% to R23.15.