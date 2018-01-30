Rand firmer against dollar as eurozone GDP data drag greenback down

The rand was firmer against the dollar on Tuesday afternoon, but slightly weaker against other major currencies, after upbeat eurozone GDP data provided renewed support for the bloc’s currency.

The dollar had clawed back some lost ground on Monday, but lost out again following the release of the data, which indicated the eurozone economy expanded 2.5% in 2017.

This was its best performance since 2007, when it grew 3%. The eurozone grew faster than the US, which expanded 2.3% for the year.

The rand was also supported by reports that the ANC’s national working committee (NWC) had instructed the party’s top six officials to tell President Jacob Zuma to step down before the state of the nation address, in February.

Local data earlier was positive. The Reserve Bank reported that private-sector credit extension grew 6.72% to R3.5-trillion in December‚ an acceleration from November’s 6.48% annual growth. A Trading Economics consensus poll had expected credit extension growth to slow to about 6%.

At 3.01pm the rand was at R11.9135 to the dollar from R11.9401, at R14.7932 to the euro from R14.7832 and at R16.8123 to the pound from R16.805.

The euro was at $1.2418 from $1.2382.

Focus remains on the forthcoming US Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting, which commences on Wednesday.

US President Donald Trump’s state of the union address, at 4am South African time on Wednesday, will also be closely watched.

"Further technical developments on the dollar will hinge on monetary policy comment from the federal open market committee (FOMC) and US employment data later in the week," Momentum SP Reid analysts said.