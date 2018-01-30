MARKET WRAP: JSE suffers worst daily loss in over a year

The JSE slumped more than 2% on Tuesday, tracking generally weaker global markets, while the latest report from Viceroy Research caused volatility in banking stocks.

Capitec crashed as much as 25% in intra-day trade after Viceroy accused the bank of misrepresenting its loan book. Capitec dismissed the report as inaccurate, with the share price ultimately recovering most of it losses, to close 2.96% lower at R915.92.

Naspers was, however, the primary drag on the all share, plunging 5.1% to R3,435.25. Hong Kong listed associate Tencent had earlier lost 2.08%.

Risk assets in general were out of favour on Tuesday, with all eyes on the dollar as the market awaits further signals on the future of economic growth and monetary policy in the US. Some analysts expect a hawkish stance from the US Federal Reserve on Thursday, with a number of policy makers recently raising fears of overheating in the world’s largest economy.

A mix of US corporate tax cuts, immediate capital expenditure, and higher Federal spending should boost GDP growth in the US, and lead to an uptick in inflation, said BlackRock’s global chief investment strategist, Richard Turnill. "We see scope for the Federal Reserve to lift rates four times this year rather than the three it has signaled — still a gradual pace."

The all share closed 2.07% lower at 59‚546 points‚ its worst one-day drop in more than a year‚ with the top 40 shedding 2.16%. The gold index slumped 4.67%‚ resources 2.39%‚ industrials and food and drug retailers both 2.24%‚ banks 2%‚ financials 1.56% and general retailers 1.33%.

Anglo American closed 2.28% lower at R290.83. Sasol lost 4.39% to R436.

Gold Fields slumped 5.31% to R50.33 and Sibanye-Stillwater 4.78% to R13.76.

Liberty Holdings lost 3.99% to R128.86 and MMI Holdings 2.51% to R22.52.

Steinhoff dropped 11.11% to R6.80. It announced earlier in the day that it would be unable to meet Wednesday’s deadline for the release of its 2017 results. Massmart shed 4.89% to R135.53.

Apparently now out of Viceroy’s target‚ Aspen Pharmacare leapt 6.33% to R270.40.

At 5.40pm, the Dow had dropped 1.18%‚ while in Europe the FTSE 100 was off 1.02%‚ the CAC 40 0.94% and the DAX 30 0.97%.

At the same time, gold had gained 0.23% to $1‚343.17 an ounce while platinum was off 0.47% at R998.50. Brent crude had fallen 1.21% to $68.55.

The top-40 Alsi futures index fell 2.28% to 52‚985 points. The number of contracts traded was 26‚528 from Monday’s 16‚934.