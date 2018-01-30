JSE closes lower as Viceroy knocks Capitec and global jitters hit markets

The JSE closed weaker on Tuesday as global concern affected market sentiment, with the local banking sector affected by a report released by Viceroy implicating Capitec Bank in reckless lending and understating its bad loans.

The JSE closed below 60,000 points for the first time in almost three weeks.

A drop in Naspers’s share price also dragged the market lower, as Chinese internet company Tencent, of which it owned about a third, lost 2% in Hong Kong trade.

Despite upbeat GDP numbers released in the US on Friday, and the prospects of only measured interest-rate increases in 2018, investors are increasingly becoming uneasy about a reversal in the bond market.

US yields have increased to more than three-year highs, raising borrowing costs. The consequences are difficult to foresee at present but in the past they have led to economic contraction if not managed prudently.

Central banks are starting to tighten monetary policy by increasing interest rates, so the era of ultra-cheap money may be slowly coming to an end.

BlackRock said in its weekly comment on Tuesday there was room for the US Federal Reserve to lift rates four times in 2018 rather than the three it has signalled. "This is still a gradual pace, but brings the cycle’s recessionary tipping point forward by about a year."

Locally, Viceroy Research finally released its latest report on a South African company, and this time banking group Capitec was its target. A previous Viceroy report on Steinhoff led to an implosion of its share price, which plummeted about 90%. The share prices of Aspen and Resilient have been hard hit on rumours that they might have been the next to be caught in Viceroy’s cross hairs.

Capitec shares slumped as much as 24% at one stage, but pared losses in late trade after the Reserve Bank said "Capitec was solvent, well capitalised and had adequate liquidity."

Viceroy labelled the bank a "loan shark with massively understated defaults" and simply "uninvestable". In its defence, Capitec said in a statement it was studying the report, but on the face of it, the content was inaccurate.

The Dow was 1% lower at the JSE’s close, while the FTSE 100 had lost 0.88% and the DAX 30 0.81%.

The all share closed 2.07% lower at 59,546 points, its worst one-day drop in more than a year, with the top 40 shedding 2.16%. The gold index slumped 4.67%, resources 2.39%, industrials and food and drug retailers both 2.24%, banks 2%, financials 1.56% and general retailers 1.33%.

Capitec ended the day 2.96% lower at R915.92, and is down 16.58% in 2018. PSG, which has a sizeable holding in Capitec, dropped 7.81% to R236.

Anglo American closed 2.28% lower at R290.83.

Sasol lost 4.39% to R436.

Gold Fields slumped 5.31% to R50.33 and Sibanye-Stillwater 4.78% to R13.76.

FirstRand was down 2.6% to R65.45 and Barclays Africa 1.73% to R172.95.

Liberty Holdings lost 3.99% to R128.86 and MMI Holdings 2.51% to R22.52.

Steinhoff plummeted 11.11% to R6.80. It announced earlier on Tuesday that it would be unable to meet Wednesday’s deadline for the release of its 2017 results. The JSE may suspend the company’s bonds after a month’s grace period, should the results not be released.

Massmart shed 4.89% to R135.53 and Shoprite 1.33% to R239.77.

Resilient closed 1.32% higher at R118.54, Nepi Rockcastle 1.54% to R163.24 and Greenbay 1.61% to R1.89.

Naspers shed 5.1% to R3,435.25.

Apparently now out of Viceroy’s target, Aspen Pharmacare leapt 6.33% to R270.40.