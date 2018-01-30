Markets

Bonds firm as dollar comes under renewed pressure

30 January 2018 - 15:44 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

South African bonds were marginally stronger on Tuesday afternoon, as the euro again strengthened against the dollar, in volatile trade.

The dollar was weaker against most emerging-market currencies, reversing earlier gains, with the euro finding some support from positive European GDP numbers for 2017.

The prior moves in the market were driven by risk-aversion flows following a sharp sell-off in Asian equities, said BK Asset Management analysts, which supported the dollar. The dollar remained oversold, and some sort of sustained bounce was overdue, the analysts said.

In the absence of significant data, market focus is on the forthcoming risk-events this week, including US President Donald Trump’s state of the union address. Analysts expect cautious trade in local bonds until the major risk event this week — the US Federal Reserve monetary policy statement on Thursday.

At 3pm, the benchmark R186 was bid at 8.520% from 8.535%, and the R207 at 7.110% from 7.145%. The rand was at R11.9135 from R11.9401.

The 10-year bond was last seen at 2.7053% from 2.694%.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Rand back over R12/$ as the hope of early Zuma ...
Markets
2.
Rand takes strain as global forces weigh
Markets
3.
JSE slips, as investors take profit after last ...
Markets
4.
Rand weakens through R12 to the dollar as ...
Markets
5.
Rand under pressure in risk-off trade
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.