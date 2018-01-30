Bonds firm as dollar comes under renewed pressure

South African bonds were marginally stronger on Tuesday afternoon, as the euro again strengthened against the dollar, in volatile trade.

The dollar was weaker against most emerging-market currencies, reversing earlier gains, with the euro finding some support from positive European GDP numbers for 2017.

The prior moves in the market were driven by risk-aversion flows following a sharp sell-off in Asian equities, said BK Asset Management analysts, which supported the dollar. The dollar remained oversold, and some sort of sustained bounce was overdue, the analysts said.

In the absence of significant data, market focus is on the forthcoming risk-events this week, including US President Donald Trump’s state of the union address. Analysts expect cautious trade in local bonds until the major risk event this week — the US Federal Reserve monetary policy statement on Thursday.

At 3pm, the benchmark R186 was bid at 8.520% from 8.535%, and the R207 at 7.110% from 7.145%. The rand was at R11.9135 from R11.9401.

The 10-year bond was last seen at 2.7053% from 2.694%.