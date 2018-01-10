US oil hits highest price since 2014 on Opec-led supply-cut agreement

London — US oil prices hit their highest since 2014 on Wednesday as oil cartel Opec-led production cuts and healthy demand helped balance the market, but analysts warned of possible over-heating.

A broad, global market rally, including stocks, has also been fuelling investment into crude oil futures.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $63.42 a barrel, up 46c, at 10.24am GMT. Earlier prices rose to $63.57, the highest since December 9 2014.

Brent crude futures were at $69.10 a barrel, 28c above their last close. Brent touched $69.29 in late Tuesday trading, the highest since May 2015.

"The extension of the Opec agreement ... and declining inventories are all helping to drive the price higher," said William O’Loughlin, investment analyst at Australia’s Rivkin Securities.

Opec, together with Russia and a group of other producers, last November extended an output-cutting deal to cover all of 2018. The cuts were aimed at reducing a global supply overhang that had dogged oil markets since 2014.

The American Petroleum Institute (API) said late on Tuesday that US crude inventories fell by 11.2-million barrels in the week to January 5, to 416.6-million barrels.

This came as the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) raised its 2018 world oil demand growth forecast by 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) from its previous estimate. Official EIA stocks data is due at 3.30pm GMT on Wednesday.

Amid the bull run, which has pushed up crude prices by more than 13% since early December, there are indicators of an overheated market. In the US, crude oil production is expected to hit 10-million bpd next month, leaving only Russia and Saudi Arabia at higher levels.

"Selective perception is the reason the market is completely ignoring this just now," Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch said. "Attention is paid only to news that tallies with the picture of rising prices."

In Asia, the world’s biggest oil-consuming region, refiners are suffering from high prices and ample fuel supplies. Asian oil prices are higher than in the rest of the world.

While Brent and WTI are below $70 a barrel, the average price for Asian crude grades has risen to $70.62, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon data.

