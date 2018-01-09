Futures track firmer JSE while Dow extends record rally

South African futures strengthened on Tuesday as the JSE ended the day a little higher, while major US equity markets looked poised to extend their new-year rally.

The Dow, Nasdaq and S&P 500 all opened at record highs, bolstered by data showing investors were abandoning defensive positions, reported Dow Jones Newswires.

The rally was leaving investors hard pressed to find signs portending the rally’s end, especially as geopolitical tension with North Korea shows signs of easing, and ahead of the start of another quarter of US earnings results, the newswire said.

Domestic focus remains on the internal politics of the ruling ANC. Wednesday marks the start of the ANC’s national executive committee meeting, which will be closely watched for signs of President Jacob Zuma’s future. Reports have suggested there are efforts underway to remove him before the state of the nation address and budget statement in February.

Although the rand and local bonds rallied after the election of Cyril Ramaphosa as ANC president in December, this had already faded somewhat, said Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop in a note on Friday, adding that markets would be closely watching to what extent Ramaphosa’s promises to boost growth and economic confidence could be implemented.

The all share gained 0.13% to 60‚113.7 points and the top 40 0.1%. Banks added 1.2% and general retailers 1.01%. Gold miners fell 2.46% and the platinum index 0.92%.

Shortly after the JSE closed the Dow was up 0.2% while in Europe the CAC 40 had added 0.54% and the FTSE 100 0.29%.

Gold was off 0.68% to $1‚311.28 an ounce and platinum 0.11% to $968.09. Brent crude was off 0.18% to $67.79.

The top-40 Alsi futures index closed 0.14% higher at 53,720 points. The number of contracts traded was 18,496 from Monday’s 17,304.