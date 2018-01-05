JSE gains as miners resume winning ways

The JSE finished the week on a high note, with mining shares leading gains on what was another mostly positive day for global stock markets on Friday.

The all-share index added 0.4% to 59,717.2 points, rounding out a third successive week of gains following the ANC’s elective conference, where Cyril Ramaphosa was named new party president.

The top-40 index closed 0.34% higher on Friday, with the platinum miners surging 2.77%, the gold index 1.34%, and resources 0.68%.

The platinum prices had gained 0.58% to $965.17 by the JSE’s close.

Global stocks rose for a third successive day, with the MSCI world index climbing 0.8%. Investor confidence has been buoyed by favourable economic data in Asia, Europe and the US, although official US jobs data disappointed on Friday.

The rand was 0.28% weaker on the day, at R12.32 to the dollar.

Investec said in a note on Friday that the rand’s continued strength into 2018 had been aided by substantial gains in global commodity prices. "The rise has been linked to indications of a continued strengthening in global economic activity and global trade momentum."

Investec expects the rand to trade in a range of between R11.85 to the dollar and R12.85 to the dollar next week. The local currency will likely trade between R14.40 and R15.40 to the euro, and between R16.20 and R17.20 to the pound.

Investec said SA’s manufacturing sector was also likely to be supported by the strengthening global economy. "Indeed, in the fourth quarter of 2017, the global purchasing managers index reflected above-average readings for new manufacturing orders and export orders, which suggests a continued expansion in global activity and sustained positive momentum in global trade."

Gold Fields was the biggest gainer in its sector, up 1.97% to R54.29, followed by AngloGold Ashanti which was up 1.8% to R130.41.

Anglo American Platinum added 2.9% to R381.77, while Impala, which has had a good run of late, rose 2.69% to R33.25.

Anglo American was up 0.87% to R268.47 and Kumba Iron Ore 2.43% to R394.29.

General retailers resumed gains after three days of losses, with Mr Price up 3.17% to R240.81, TFG 1.75% to R179.10 and Woolworths 1.14% to R63.18.