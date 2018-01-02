Oil posts strongest year opening since 2014 as Iran unrest pushes up crude

Singapore — Oil prices posted their strongest opening for a year since 2014 on Tuesday, with crude rising to mid-2015 highs amid large anti-government rallies in Iran and ongoing supply cuts led by Opec and Russia.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $60.63 a barrel at 7.47am GMT, up 2c, or 0.4%, after hitting $60.74 earlier in the day, their highest since June 2015.

Brent crude futures, the international benchmark, were at $67.18 a barrel, up 31c, or 0.5%, after hitting a May 2015 high of $67.29 a barrel earlier in the day.

It was the first time since January 2014 that the two crude oil benchmarks opened the year above $60 a barrel.

"Growing unrest in Iran set the table for a bullish start to 2018," the US-based Schork Report said in a note to clients on Tuesday.

Anti-government protesters demonstrated in Iran on Sunday in defiance of a warning by authorities of a crackdown, extending for a fourth day one of the most audacious challenges to the clerical leadership since pro-reform unrest in 2009.

Even without the unrest in Iran, which is a major oil exporter, market sentiment was bullish.

"Falling inventories globally and strong economic growth offset the restart of the Forties pipeline and the resumption of production following a pipeline outage in Libya," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at futures brokerage Oanda in Singapore.

The 450,000 barrels a day capacity Forties pipeline system in the North Sea returned to full operations on December 30 after an unplanned shutdown.

Oil markets have been supported by a year of production cuts led by the Middle East-dominated Opec and Russia. The cuts started in January 2017 and are scheduled to cover all of 2018.

US commercial crude oil inventories have fallen by almost 20% from their historic highs last March, to 431.9-million barrels.

Strong demand growth, especially from China, has also been supporting crude.

Only rising US production, which is on the verge of breaking through 10-million barrels a day, is somewhat hampering the outlook into 2018.

"We think US tight oil production growth warrants close monitoring as it could spoil Opec’s market-balancing efforts, pushing the market into surplus in 2018," Barclays bank said on Tuesday.

US oil production, driven largely by onshore tight shale oil fields, has risen by almost 16% since mid-2016, to 9.75-million barrels at the end of last year.

Consultancy Rystad Energy said "US crude oil production capacity has reached 10-million barrels a day."

