Rising unemployment may knock rand further
The tone of stock exchanges trading ahead of the JSE’s opening on Tuesday morning was generally downbeat.
Asian markets took their cue from Wall Street where the S&P 500 index closed 0.32% lower on Monday. Tokyo’s Topix index was down 0.2% and Sydney’s S&P/ASX 200 was down 0.15% at 7am.
The rand was relatively flat at R14.06/$, R16.35/€ and R18.56/£ on Tuesday morning, but may weaken after Statistics SA publishes the September quarter’s labour force survey at 11.30am.
SA’s high unemployment rate, especially among the youth, is commonly raised by credit rating agencies as a major obstacle to the country’s economic growth prospects.
The consensus from a poll done by Trading Economics is that SA’s unemployment rate will have worsened from the June quarter’s 27.7% to about 28%. The number of unemployed South Africans is expected to have grown to about 6.3-million from 6.1-million over the three months.
South African Revenue Service (SARS) will publish September’s balance of trade figures at 2pm.
Investec Bank economist Kamilla Kaplan wrote in her weekly note e-mailed on Friday that she expected a trade surplus of about R6.4bn in September from August’s R5.9bn.
The August figure showed that SA had a cumulative trade surplus of R43.5bn for the first eight months of 2017 versus a R13.7bn deficit for the same period in 2016.
"Over this period exports increased by 5.8% whilst imports contracted by 2.1%. Subdued investment and consumption activity have contributed to the compression of imports. The comparatively stronger export performance has partially been a function of higher commodity demand and prices. Metal prices have strengthened over the course of 2017 on tightening supplies. Precious metals prices have increased marginally so far this year relative to the same period last year on investment demand and heightened geopolitical tensions," Kaplan wrote.
Montauk, the US energy company unbundled from Hosken Consolidated Investments in 2014, said on October 26 that it expected to report on Tuesday its headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months to end-September grew by up to 58%.
