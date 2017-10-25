Rand hedges lift JSE into positive territory despite woeful budget statement

The JSE pushed to within 70 points of a record high in intraday trade on Wednesday, closing firmer as rand hedges surged despite a litany of bad news from Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba.

Both the top 40 and industrial indices beat previous records, despite a medium-term budget policy statement that analysts said had spiked SA’s chances of further credit-ratings downgrades.

The rand slumped against all major currencies, after Gigaba revised SA’s growth outlook downwards and the government’s deficit upwards, and said that embattled state-owned enterprises would be on the receiving end of substantial bailouts.

British American Tobacco was a stand-out performer, gaining 3.48% to R904, and Richemont added 3.17% to R127.50.

The all share gained 0.38% to 58,123.1 points and the top 40 rose 0.5%.

Gold miners gained 1.97%, platinums 1.89%, industrials 0.87% and resources 0.51%.

The property index fell 1.56%, banks 1.11% and general retailers 0.5%.

Gigaba said the consolidated budget deficit would widen to 4.3% of GDP in 2017-18‚ against February’s target of 3.1%, while tax revenue was projected to fall R50.8bn short of the February estimate in the current year. This is the largest undercollection since the 2009 recession.

This was expected to put additional pressure on the rand, which would be susceptible to downside risks due to increased focus on SA’s economic data releases, said FXTM research analyst Lukman Otunuga.

While there were few surprises to investors in the statement, there were also few tangible solutions to SA’s economic problems, said PPS Investments executive of research and investments David Crosoer. SA was unlikely to avoid further ratings downgrades if it was unable to get a handle on the deficit, he said.

Instead of focusing on the problems keeping growth below forecasts, the Treasury had been focusing on squeezing existing taxpayers, rather than broadening the tax base, which was unsustainable, said MD for tax and exchange control at Geneva Management Group Ruaan van Eeden.

Anglo American Platinum added 1.9% to R375 and Lonmin 4.01% to R16.61.

Petrochemical group Sasol firmed 1.67% to R400.

Transport and logistics company Imperial dropped 3.02% to R193.50, Bidvest 2.21% to R171.50, Barloworld 2.48% to R133.60 and Metair Investments 2.06% to R19. Bell Equipment bucked the trend, rising 5.38% to R13.90.

Nedbank gave up 1.18% to R211.38, Barclays Africa 1.85% to R140.30 and FirstRand 1.47% to R52.20.

Santam shed 2.2% to R246.86 and Sanlam 1.95% to R71.04.

Efficient Group plummeted 20.94% to R3.55, after earlier informing the market negotiations for a potential acquisition had been terminated.

MTN lost 2.73% to R124.50 and Vodacom 1.37% to R154.46.

Group Five jumped 5.04% to R12.71, having now recovered all of the losses it sustained on Friday, when news broke that it had allowed an offer from Greenbay Properties for its European operations to lapse.

Growthpoint fell 2.2% to R24.50, Hyprop 2.58% to R104.01 and Resilient 1.88% to R137.07.

Redefine International lost 2.5% to R10.55, ahead of its final results to end-August, due on Thursday, having reported headline earnings per share (HEPS) of 77.13c in the previous period.

African Equity Empowerment Investments jumped 7.95% to R4.75, ahead of its final results to end-August on Thursday. The company reported HEPS of 43.13c in the previous period.

Clicks gained 0.28% to R155.21, ahead of its final results to end-August on Thursday. It previously reported HEPS of 462.4c, and a dividend of 196c, in the previous comparative period.

Major global equity markets were softer, as they digested a number of corporate earnings reports, reported Dow Jones Newswires.

Shortly after the JSE closed the Dow was off 0.32% and the S&P 500 0.48%. The FTSE 100 was down 0.84%, the DAX 30 0.29% and the CAC 40 0.17%.

Platinum and gold were flat, at $1,275.8 and $920.22 dollars an ounce, respectively, while Brent crude had lost 0.11% to $58.37 a barrel.